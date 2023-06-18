Police investigating carjacking at gunpoint Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a carjacking on Sunday.

Police say at 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of Hazelwood Terrace and Melville and Denver streets for the report of a carjacking at gunpoint.

As police got to the area, a male teen matching the description of the suspect ran away and threw a loaded handgun.

Police safely recovered the gun and are currently investigating. Officials ask anyone with information to call 911.