Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on I-390 at Henrietta Road

BRIGHTON, N.Y. Brighton police say a motorcyclist who was struck by a car on East River Road in Brighton was pronounced dead at Strong Hospital.

Four passengers were in the SUV that hit the motorcycle. Three were not hurt. The SUV driver is being treated for minor injuries. The southbound exit ramp from I-390S to West Henrietta Road has been closed for about an hour and a half.

