Police investigating gunfire that hit a home in Myrtle/Laurel area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a report of people firing weapons at each other in the area of Myrtle and Laurel streets — and a home in the area that was struck by gunfire.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to the area; they did not find the people involved in the shooting but they found evidence of gunfire, including damage to a residence. Nobody was injured, but five people — four adults and a 15-year-old — were in the home when it was hit.

Police said they are following up on several leads and ask anyone with information to call 911.