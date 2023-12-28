Police investigating gunpoint robbery on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a gunpoint robbery that took place Thursday morning on Genesee Street.

A 52-year-old woman from Rochester told police that while she was walking to her car shortly before 7:15 a.m., two unknown males approached her from behind, pointed what looked like a firearm at her and demanded belongings. In fear for her safety, she complied — with some of her property later found a short distance away on the Genesee River Trail, police said. The woman was not injured.

The suspects remain at large, and Rochester Police officers are following up on several leads. They ask anyone with information to call 911.