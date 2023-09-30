Police investigating homicide on Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department in investigating a homicide Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue for reports of a man shot around 8:45 a.m. Police say when they got to the scene they sound a male with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officials explain that despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and will provide updates at a later time.