Police investigating homicide on Hollenbeck Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y, — A homicide investigation is underway on Rochester’s north side.

Officers were called to the area of 700 Hollenbeck St. near Route 104 around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. Police say they found a man in his late 20s inside a garage there, with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. That area is now surrounded.

There are no suspects in custody. The RPD’ Major Crimes Homicide Division asks anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Section at (585) 428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300; or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

