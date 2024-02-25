Police investigating incident on Monroe Avenue; no gunfire damage found

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A portion of Monroe Avenue has reopened after being blocked off for a police investigation into possible gunfire and a fight. While Rochester Police have detained a person, they are still investigating and looking for information.

Officers responded at about 6:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Monroe Avenue, near Rutgers Street, for the report of a large fight and possibly a shot being fired. They found a large group, who were dispersed. No people or things were found to have been struck by gunfire, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.