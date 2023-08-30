Police investigating Penn Yan homicide after woman, 89, found dead in her home

PEN YAN, N.Y. — The Penn Yan Police Department says they are investigating after an 89-year-old woman was found dead in her home on August 29 at 2:37 p.m.

Police say the woman was found after a home health aide went to the house and found her dead on the bathroom floor. The woman’s husband was also found on the bathroom floor alive but in poor health.

Officials say the 89-year-old husband has dementia, and they believe he killed his wife by using a bath towel to strangle her. The woman’s body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office and the husband was brought to a local hospital.

Police say the husband is medically incapacitated and unable to communicate.

This investigation is ongoing.