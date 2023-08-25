Police investigating Sherman Street shooting; Victim’s injuries not life-threatening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are looking for information about the shooting of a city resident today on Sherman Street.

Police said they responded to the 100 block of Sherman Street for the report of a person shot. They found a 33-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries police said were non-life-threatening.

According to police, the victim said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson and Clifford avenues, but police believe it happened on Sherman Street.

The shooting is under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.