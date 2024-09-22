Police investigating shooting in East End; no suspect in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday in the East End. There are no suspects in custody.

Police say they heard gunshots in the area of Ryan Alley, to the south of East Avenue, at about 12:51 a.m. They found an adult with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity, in the area of Ryan Alley and Alexander Street. Officers applied a tourniquet to control blood loss, and the victim was taken to an area hospital. Police say the victim is expected to live.