Police investigating shooting of woman brought to Rochester General

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for the person or people who shot a woman Friday night in Rochester.

The 20-year-old was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital around 8 p.m. Friday. Around the same time, a News10NBC photojournalist saw police shutting down roads around Portland Avenue. There is no word yet on whether this is where the shooting happened.

Investigators say the woman is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call 911.