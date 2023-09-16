Police investigating shooting on Avenue B

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An investigation remains ongoing into a shooting Friday afternoon on Avenue B, in which a 16-year-old boy was shot at least once. The teen is expected to live, and one person has been detained, but as of 9:40 p.m. the investigation was still active.

Rochester police officers responded to the 200 block o Avenue B at about 4:09 p.m. for the report of a person shot. They found the 16-year-old with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body; he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment, and his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. Police said a house in the same block was identified as being where the shooting happened, and it was secured for further investigation. As of 9:40 p.m., investigators were still working there.

Police said there is no danger to the community and Avenue B has been reopened to traffic.