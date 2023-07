ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim walked into Strong Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. This happened around 3:45 a.m.

During their investigation, officers learned the victim was shot on Frost Avenue, between Reynolds and Seward streets.

She is expected to be okay.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.