Police investigating shooting on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting on Genesee Street Friday night.

Police say at 11:05 p.m. they responded to Strong Memorial Hospital after a victim was dropped off with a gunshot wound. The victim — a 29-year-old Rochester resident — has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe the shooting happened on Genesee Street, but investigators are working to determine a more specific location. The situation leading up to the shooting is also under investigation.

Police have no suspects in custody at this time.