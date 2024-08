ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 26-year-old man from Rochester was found shot on North Street, near Durnan Street, at about 10:11 p.m. Friday. The man, who had a gunshot wound to the lower body, was taken from the scene by AMR ambulance to an area hospital. Police said his wound is not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting, and there are no suspects yet in custody.