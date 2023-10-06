Police investigating shots fired; one suspect in custody and another is sought

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for a second, after a report of shots fired and a pursuit of two dirt bikers fleeing the area.

Rochester officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue A just after 5:45 p.m. Thursday for the report of shots heard in the area. They found evidence of shots being fired on Treyer Street, mid-block between North Clinton and Rohr Street. Police found no people injured or damage from the gunfire.

According to police, witnesses said the shooters were on dirt bikes — and police saw at least two people on dirt bikes fleeing the area. Officers pursued them off and on for a short time and took one of them, a 22-year-old man, in custody in the area of Norton and Townsend streets. He was treated at Rochester General Hospital for a minor injury from falling off the dirt bike in the grass. The other suspect got away, and police are following up on several leads to identify that person.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.