Police investigating stabbing in area of Portland Avenue, Lux Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday in the city.

They say a man was walking in the area of Portland Avenue and Lux Street at around 8 p.m. when he was stabbed in the upper body in what police say looks like a random attack.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say his injury is not life-threatening.

Police didn’t have any suspects in custody Saturday night