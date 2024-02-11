Police investigating stabbing in area of Portland Avenue, Lux Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday in the city.
They say a man was walking in the area of Portland Avenue and Lux Street at around 8 p.m. when he was stabbed in the upper body in what police say looks like a random attack.
The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say his injury is not life-threatening.
Police didn’t have any suspects in custody Saturday night