Police investigating stabbing on Earl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing that happened either Friday night or Saturday morning in the Earl Street area.

Police responded at around 8 a.m. Saturday to Earl Street in the 100 block for the report of a person stabbed. they found a 29-year-old man with at least one stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating what happened and say it’s possible the stabbing may have happened Friday night. they are asking anyone with information to call 911.