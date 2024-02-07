Police investigating suspicious death after woman dropped off at hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a suspicious death. Around 12:30 Wednesday morning, a woman was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle. She was unresponsive and rushed into surgery for what appeared to be significant internal injuries. She did not survive.

Police don’t have any more details on what caused her injuries or where they occurred. The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call them at 585-428-7157 or email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.