Police investigating threats against four schools across New York, including in Batavia and Steuben County

BATAVIA, N.Y. – School buildings across Western New York were checked Friday morning after threats were made at four schools.

No credible threat has been discovered.

Just after 7:30 a.m., someone made a threat against John Kennedy Intermediate School in the city of Batavia. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the threat. The school is closed this week for break. Batavia City Police, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police rushed to the school – and checked all schools across Genesee County – and determined the threat was not credible.

“All sports practices, events, and club activities will continue as planned throughout the weekend, and BCSD will have increased police presence as a safety precaution,” according to Superintendent Jason Smith.

A Buffalo school went on lockdown Friday morning over concerns of an active shooter at Nichols School. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said a man called the police garage just after 8 a.m., saying he was going to shoot up the school and was armed with bombs. Police say there was the sound of gunfire in the background.

The school was in session. Multiple Buffalo Police officers, as well as officers from the Department of Homeland Security, rushed to the campus. The lockdown was lifted two hours later and students were allowed to leave with their parents.

Gramaglia said a school in Steuben County and another downstate received threats Friday, though he didn’t specify the fourth location. Buffalo Police are trying to trace the call and determine if the threats are connected. BPD is working with State Police and the FBI.

A statement from Batavia City School District is below:

To Our BCSD Community,

This morning, the Batavia Police Department received a call from an unknown person who was making threats against John Kennedy Intermediate. The Batavia Police Department, New York State Police, and Genesee County Sheriff immediately responded to John Kennedy to investigate, and they found no evidence of a credible threat.

As an additional precaution, patrol units were sent to all BCSD schools to do a safety check.

BCSD is currently on February recess, and only a small number of staff members were present during the on-site investigation. No students were in the building at the time of the incident.

While no credible threat has been found, the Batavia Police Department is continuing its investigation.

All sports practices, events, and club activities will continue as planned throughout the weekend, and BCSD will have increased police presence as a safety precaution.

We will keep you informed as additional information becomes available. We thank the Batavia Police Department, State Police, and Genesee County Sheriff’s Department for their swift response as well as our John Kennedy staff for their ongoing assistance and cooperation.

Jason Smith

Superintendent