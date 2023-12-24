Police investigating two overnight shootings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after two shooting victims showed up at separate hospitals Saturday night.

Police say at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old Rochester man walked into Highland Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting happened on Oakman Street, between North Clinton Avenue and Galusha Street.

Police say then a 26-year-old Rochester man went to Rochester General Hospital with one gunshot wound to his upper body around 12:04 a.m. Sunday. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting happened on Arnett Blvd, in the area between Westgate Terrace and Thurston Road.

Both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.