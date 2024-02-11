Police investigating whether gunfire on North Clinton Avenue, gunshot victim at Strong are related

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating gunfire that took place on North Clinton Avenue early Saturday evening, while also investigating the shooting of a man who went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers are trying to figure out whether the two are related.

Police responded to North Clinton at about 5:51 p.m. for the report of shots fired and found evidence of gunfire in front of 976 N. Clinton Ave. A short time later, a 33-year-old man from Rochester arrived by private vehicle at Strong Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Police said his wound is considered not to be life-threatening.

No other injuries had been reported, and nobody was in custody as of 8 p.m.