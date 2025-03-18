Teen has critical injuries after being shot on city’s northeast side

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police found a 17-year-old from Rochester with a gunshot wound on Kosciusko Street Monday night.

He was taken to the hospital where police say he’s being treated for critical injuries, but he is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.