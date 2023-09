ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester Police are investigating a suspicious death around Poplar Street and Manor Parkway in the South Wedge neighborhood.

An RPD command van is parked outside of the South Wedge Commons apartments and there is crime scene tape around the area. RPD says the investigation started with a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say their investigation is focused on one building. This is a developing story.