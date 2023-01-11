Two dead, third critically injured in domestic incident at Henrietta home

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – A domestic incident at a home in Henrietta Wednesday left two people dead and a third with life-threatening injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating on Kathy Drive, a residential street in a neighborhood off of Pinnacle Road.

A large police presence began around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded for an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home outside. They spoke with him and detained him.

“The deputies made their way inside the home and they found evidence of a very significant assault inside the home. At this point we believe this to be two fatalities with a third who is currently fighting for their life at the hospital,” Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said.

“We are very confident that the male that has been detained is our primary and only suspect,” he added.

Deputies would only call this a “physical assault” and say firearms were not involved.

Police presence on Kathy and ParkMeadow in Henrietta – working on details @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/yxxXDClFkv — Stephanie Duprey (@WHEC_SDuprey) January 11, 2023

The scene will be taped off for “quite awhile” and the man who was taken into custody will be arraigned either later Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

News10NBC will provide updates as we learn more information.