Body found in Erie Canal; Recovery operation underway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found dead in the Erie Canal Thursday evenung.

Both Gates and Rochester police responded for the call. The investigation is concentrated on the city side.

The Rochester Fire Department called in a special team to do a trench rescue. The body has not been recovered yet because it’s unsafe to do so, according to Capt. David Abdoch.

“It’s not stable right now so that’s why we ended up bringing our trench rescue special rescue companies and we have rappelled down using plywood to give us a good footing on the muddy floor,” he said. “So right now, we went down there, we realize we do have one person, one male victim, so now we’re just waiting for the medical examiners to arrive on location before we can move forward.”

BREAKING- I see divers lowering into the canal on Buffalo Road- working on info

