Police investigator taken to hospital after being rear-ended by car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say on Tuesday at 5:14 p.m. an officer and an investigator were traveling together eastbound on East Main and Circle streets when they were hit by a car from behind.

The investigator was taken to the hospital for upper body pain.

There were no other injuries reported.

The driver of the car that hit the police vehicle was a 29-year-old man from the city who was ticketed for following too closely. Alcohol and or drugs were not a factor.