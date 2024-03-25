Police look for missing vulnerable man

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Irondequoit Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable man. His name is Thomas Scurry. Scurry is 70. He is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds.

He is believed to be disoriented and confused and he might need medical attention. He was last seen wearing a winter jacket and tan pants and he’s believed to be on foot. If you have any information about where scurry is, call 911.