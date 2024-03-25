Police look for missing vulnerable man

By News10NBC

Missing Man

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Irondequoit Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable man. His name is Thomas Scurry. Scurry is 70. He is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds.

He is believed to be disoriented and confused and he might need medical attention. He was last seen wearing a winter jacket and tan pants and he’s believed to be on foot. If you have any information about where scurry is, call 911.