Police look for suspect involved in armed robbery at convenience store in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police are looking for a suspect who they say was caught on camera robbing Henry’s Convenience Store in Greece on Saturday.

Police said on Saturday at around 2 p.m., they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Henry’s Convenience Store. Officers responded immediately and although they sent out a K9 and did an aerial drone search, the suspect was not located.

In surveillance video, the suspect is seen running east on Leroy Street from the wood line behind North Shore Apartments. Police said according to witnesses, the suspect who has been described as a black male in his late teens, had a handgun and stole cash along with other property.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact Greece Police by calling 911, their tip line at 585-581-4016 or email them at GPDTips@GreeceNY.govat.

Watch the surveillance video here: