ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Kevin Kerr was reported missing from his home on Hazelwood Terrace. It’s believed he was last seen on March 4, near the intersection of East Main Street and Culver Road.

He is 5 feet tall and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.