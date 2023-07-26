Police looking for driver who was in area where bicyclist fatally struck

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are trying to locate the female driver of a red Cadillac SUV that was in the area where a bicyclist reportedly was struck on July 7. The bicyclist died a week later in the hospital.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Avenue A and Clinton Avenue at about 6:24 p.m. July 7 for the report of a bicyclist struck. Officers found Juan Adams-Martino in the middle of the street suffering from what appeared to be minor injuries — and it was unclear whether he had been struck or fallen off the bike, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the red SUV was in the area at the time — and it’s possible the driver is unaware of what happened, they said — and they want to identify and locate her.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and asks anyone with information, or video, to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. You can also email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.