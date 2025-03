ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are looking for 14-year-old Diamond Parnell.

Diamond is black, with a medium complexion, 5’1” tall, about 160 pounds, long hair, brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of Dr. Samuel McCree Way on the morning of Monday, Feb. 24, wearing a dark blue shirt and tan pants.

Police do not have a picture of her to share with the public.