Police looking for information about stabbing on Ames Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for information about a stabbing Saturday afternoon on Ames Street.

Police responded to Ames Street, near Route 490, around 2:06 p.m. for a man stabbed and cut with a razor. They found a 52-year-old man with several lacerations to his upper body. The man, a Rochester resident, was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where his injuries were determined to not be life-threatening.

The motive is still being determined, police say. They say the suspect, a Black man in his 40s, left the area on foot. Anyone with information should call 911.