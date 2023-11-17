Police looking for information on attempted robbery at Jay Street store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating an attempted robbery Thursday night at a corner store on Jay Street. The suspect got away empty0-handed after a fight with the store clerk.

Officers responded to the store in the 400 block of Jay Street near Saxton Street for the report of a robbery. A store employee told police that an adult male entered the store armed with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded store property. The clerk and the suspect struggled, and the suspect fled without any merchandise. The clerk had minor bumps and bruises.

Police are trying to identify the suspect and are following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.