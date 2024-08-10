Police looking for information on possible church burglary on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to a possible burglary at a church on Portland Avenue on Saturday morning.

Police say at about 9:15 a.m. they were called to Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Church, and when they arrived there was damage to a window. Officers checked the church for any potential suspects; however, no one was inside.

It appears nothing was stolen, and it’s unknown if the suspect entered the church. No one is in custody, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.