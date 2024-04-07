Police looking for information on shooting near Genesee Valley Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in the area of Genesee Street and Scottsville Road, near Genesee Valley Park.

Police said they went to Strong Memorial Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to talk with a gunshot victim, an 18-year-old man from Rochester, who had arrived there by private vehicle. They say he had been shot at least once, and that the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation is continuing, and police said there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.