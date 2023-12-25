Police looking for information on shooting in area of Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon. A 34-year-old man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body,

The man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, say Rochester Police.

Police were called to Avenue A, in the 200 block, for a report of two people shot at around 2:55 p.m. They found no victims, but the 34-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle during the preliminary investigation.

Police said there are no suspects in custody as of 5:18 p.m. and the investigation remains active. The area has been reopened to traffic. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.