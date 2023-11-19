Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen Friday on York Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old, Kaniyah Carbonell. She is believed to be endangered and may be in need of medical attention.

She was last seen on York Street, in Rochester at 5:00 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be on foot. Kaniyah was last seen wearing a yellow coat, black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and orange, white and black sneakers.

DOB: 01/11/2009

Sex: Female

HGT: 5’01”

WGT: 135 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.