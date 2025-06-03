Police looking for missing man with dementia from Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police are looking for a missing man, Jimmie C. Wraggs, age 79.

He was last seen at his home on Monday at 8:05 a.m. Police said he was recently diagnosed with dementia and may be confused or disoriented.

Wraggs is Black, 6’1″, 176 lbs. with salt and pepper short hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a baseball cap. He was probably using his walker.

Please call 911 if you have any information.