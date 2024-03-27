Police looking for missing vulnerable man from Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. – Cooper Karas is a 21-year-old missing vulnerable man with mental illness who is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on East Avenue in the Village of Albion, Orleans County, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25. It’s believed that he was in the Clifton Springs area on Tuesday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Cooper was driving a 2013 grey Volkswagen Jetta with New York registration KEC-4445 similar to the one pictured below.

He is 5’08”, 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black sweatpants, and green Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.