Police looking for person who shot dog on Lenox Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a small dog was hit by gunfire Thursday evening.

They’re looking for the person responsible for shooting the dog in the leg.

Officers say they responded to reports of a small dog shot on Lenox Street, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the suspect shot multiple times but only hit the dog once. They say the dog’s injuries appear minor, and the dog was returned to its owner.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.