Police looking for suspect after gunpoint robbery on South Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for the person who robbed a Rochester man at gunpoint Friday afternoon on South Avenue, near the Rundel Memorial Building.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to South Avenue, after the victim walked to the public library there to call 911. The 38-year-old man said he was walking in the area when a male approached him, showed what appeared to be a firearm, and robbed him, then running off east on Broad Street. The victim was not injured, police said. Officers flooded the area in search of the suspect but did not find him, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police said they are following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.