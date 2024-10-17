Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run at Main, Exchange in city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was hit while crossing the street.

The hit-and-run happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Main and Exchange streets downtown. Police say a 62-year-old man was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a silver SUV.

Investigators say the driver stopped to check on the man before driving away.

The man was taken to the hospital for head pain and is expected to be OK.

Police say the driver was wearing a red coat, and the SUV was possibly a Mitsubishi.