Police looking for suspect involved in crash that killed motorcylist

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On Sunday around 6:25 p.m. Irondequoit Police went to Empire Boulevard and Helendale Street for the report of a motorcycle-truck crash. The Irondequoit Fire Department was on the scene and performing CPR.

The driver of the motorcycle was found lying in the westbound lane of travel. The driver was taken to Strong hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.

Multiple witnesses at the scene reported the motorcycle was traveling westbound, at a high rate of speed, and tried to pass a pickup truck on the right. The motorcycle hit the truck, and then hit a utility pole in front of 430 Empire Blvd. Witnesses said the truck continued west on Empire Boulevard.

Officers are gathering video from nearby businesses in an attempt to identify the pickup truck driver.