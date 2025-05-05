Police looking for vulnerable adult male out of Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Irondequoit Town Police are looking for 62-year-old Gunther Powers, who they say is a vulnerable adult with dementia who might need medical attention.

Police say Powers was last seen on foot along Brower Road in Irondequoit on Saturday at around 9:30 a.m.

Police describe Powers as a bald man who weighs 200Ibs and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. They say he was last seen in a black hooded sweatshirt, blue and white checkered shirt, black pants, brown boots and a black knit hat.

If anyone has any information, call 911 or the Irondequoit Police Department at (585) 336-6000.