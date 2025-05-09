Police: Major Crimes Unit investigates man found dead on Orchard Street

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a 30-year-old man who was found dead with a gunshot wound on Orchard Street.

Police say they responded to the area of 367 Orchard Street Thursday night for a report of an injured person and possible assault. They found the man on the north side of the building in a wooded area.

News10NBC’s photojournalist was at the scene and saw a large area marked off with police tape around 11 p.m. This story will be updated as we learn more.

The Major Crimes Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information or video to call 911, the Homicide Unit at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.