Police make arrest on menacing complaint at FLCC

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — State Police have made an arrest in a menacing incident Tuesday near Finger Lakes Community College that caused a shelter-in-place order at the college.

Shawn D. Thomas, 48, of Canandaigua, has been charged with second-degree menacing and arraigned at the Ontario County Jail.

According to New York State Police, Thomas made threatening remarks and threatened someone with a knife several times on County Route 50 in the town of Hopewell, near Finger Lakes Community College, at around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Thomas fled in the direction of FLCC. College President Robert Nye Tuesday said the campus was ordered to shelter-in-place, as part of FLCC’s emergency procedures.

Nye said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the suspect was apprehended on the forth floor of the building, after a faculty member and a student reported someone fitting the suspect’s description.

