Police: Man and two teens rob 14-year-old after getting off a school bus

GREECE, N.Y. – A man, along with two teens, are facing charges after Greece Police say they robbed and attacked a 14-year-old shortly after they got off a school bus.

Police say on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a robbery at the intersection of Desmond Road and Tait Avenue in Greece. When they arrived, they spoke to the victim, who they say reported being attacked by a 15-year-old.

During the attack, 39-year-old Donovan Walker and another 14-year-old surrounded the victim to prevent them from fleeing and forcibly took their phone, police said.

Officers were able to locate the suspects on Sparling Drive and took them into custody, they said. All three of the suspects were charged with Robbery in the second-degree and grand larceny in the fourth-degree.

The 14-year-old suspect was additionally charged with resisting arrest and was released to an adult due to their age and the 15-year-old is being held in secure detention. The 15-year-old was also charged with harassment in the second-degree.

Walker was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third-degree. He was arraigned in CAP court.