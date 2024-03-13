Police: Man and woman arrested in sergeant’s death ‘resisted arrest very violently’

BATAVIA, N.Y. – There’s a beautiful memorial for Sgt. Sanfratello outside the sheriff’s office. It’s a marked sheriff’s SUV with all kinds of flowers and signs on it and even Legos, which his family said he loved Legos and matchbox cars as well.

Inside the sheriff’s office is where News10NBC learned new and important information about what happened to the sergeant inside Batavia Downs early Sunday morning.

But before those details, the most impactful moment was when the sergeant’s son came forward to speak. Ian Sanfratello is a corrections officer.

His father was working a special weekend detail at Batavia Downs early Sunday morning when he was called to remove Michael Elmore and Lindsey Wilcox. When he tried, they resisted.



Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said “They were resisting arrest. It’s obvious in the videos the subjects were not going into custody without a fight. So, they were physically resisting arrest very violently.”

Police say Wilcox hit Sanfratello and Elmore used a large necklace to beat Sanfratello on his head and face and then put him in a choke hold.

Elmore is charged with aggravated assault and manslaughter.



Genesee County District Attorney Kevin Finnell said, “In this particular case it’s intent to cause serious physical injury causing death of a police officer.

At the end of the news conference, Sheriff William Sheron took a moment to talk about the sergeant he knew for 32 years.



“He was just an incredible human being. He was always there for everybody else. If Tommy was involved, I didn’t have to worry about anything.

The calling hours for Sanfratello is Friday. The funeral is Saturday morning, and both are going to happen at Genesee Community College in Batavia.