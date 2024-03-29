Police: Man arrested after trying to rob mail carrier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is under arrest after police say he tried to rob a mail carrier. It happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday on Culver Road near Park Avenue.

Police say the female postal employee was delivering mail when the suspect approached her with what she believed was a gun. She dropped the mail bag and ran away.

The 29-year-old man was located nearby and taken into custody. He is charged with first-degree robbery and grand larceny.